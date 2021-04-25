Summer Essentials You Can Find at Ayala Malls Central Bloc

Temperatures are soaring, signaling that summer is definitely here. Tanning at the backyard, dipping in the pool, crafting at-home activities, or socially distant trips to the beach are some of the many pursuits to enjoy this season.

Whether spending summer at home or planning a trip, Ayala Malls Central Bloc rounds up must-have summer essentials to get in the summer state of mind.

Summer and Style

Dress up in IG-worthy outfits and look cute from head to toe. Pick out colorful and sufficient sized tote bags from Penshoppe, on the first floor, to help carry all your essentials and get the perfect flirty floral dress from Elated + Felici located on the second floor. Make them double tap on your photo and accessorize with watches from Montre, hats from Bench, and espadrilles from ForMe all located at the first floor. Finish your look with a great pair of sunglasses from Sunnies on the second floor.

Summer and Safety

Keep your skin safe from the harmful rays of the sun and stock up on the best sunscreen options from Dara and sanitize on the go by bringing alcohol and wipes from Watsons, both stores are located on the second floor. Enjoy a worry-free summer by always wearing a mask. Check out fashionable mask options from Regatta on the first floor or Corals on the second floor.

Summer and Fun

Make staying at home this summer enjoyable with fun activities. Turn the backyard into an oasis with an inflatable pool, floaties, and water balloons from Toys R Us, or create an outdoor obstacle course with sprinklers, pipes, and buckets from True Value, both located on the third floor. Get artsy and turn rocks into summer ornaments by painting them. Procure crafting materials from Fully Booked on the first floor or at Daiso on the third floor.

Be ready and safe to conquer summer with these essentials you can find at Ayala Malls Central Bloc. Shop any of these from home with the help of Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant (ANA) through Viber at 0956 426 1692 or Facebook Messenger (@ANACentralBloc) and have your orders delivered straight to your door or arrange them for curbside pick-up at the DriveBuy station located along Padriga St., near Starbucks Reserve.

