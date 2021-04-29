PH eyes buying excess AstraZeneca shots from Israel, US, UK

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is seeking to buy excess or unused AstraZeneca vaccines from countries Israel, United States, and United Kingdom, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Thursday.

Galvez said the Philippine government has already written a letter of intent to procure excess vaccines from Israel, US, and UK — the top three countries that have had most vaccinations of their population against COVID-19.

This is among many options in ensuring that those who were administered a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will get their second dose on time.

The Philippines was supposed to receive 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca shots from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility in March or April but was delayed due to “global logistical constraints.”

Galvez said COVAX has already committed that they will deliver the doses this May.

The Philippines earlier received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca jabs which were all administered as first doses to medical frontliners. Those who received the vaccine are expected to have their second dose after 12 weeks.

“Don’t worry, talagang nakita namin na may assurance na darating ‘yun. Rest assured, we will produce ‘yung commensurate ng 525,600 doses, we will reproduce that,” he said.

“So rest assured na ‘yung mga nagkaroon ng first dose ay magkakaroon din ng second dose,” he added.

EDV