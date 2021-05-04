‘I never promised‘ anything about West Philippine Sea during election campaign – Duterte
MANILA, Philippines — “I never, never in my campaign as president, promised the people that I would retake the West Philippine Sea,” President Rodrigo Duterte in a pre-recorded briefing that was aired on Monday.
“I did not promise that I would pressure China. I never mentioned [anything] about China and the Philippines in my campaign because that – it was a very serious matter,” he went on.
“I never promised anything. Just because I’m president you want me now to pick a fight?” he added, speaking partly in Filipino.
He said dealing with China’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea would have to be done through diplomacy — through the Department of Foreign Affairs.
He made the remark as critics — including retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario — accused him of not protecting the interests of the Philippines in that area, where some Chinese ships continued to linger.
In a debate among presidential candidates in 2016, Duterte said he would ride a jet ski to the Spratly Islands and erect a Philippine flag there.
After getting elected, he later clarified that the remark was only a hyperbole.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.