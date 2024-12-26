China slams PH defense chief over missile plan, CPC criticism

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy in Manila strongly criticized Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday for his recent remarks against the Communist Party of China (CPC). Teodoro had defended the Philippines’ plan to purchase midrange missiles from the United States.

The embassy was angered by Teodoro’s accusation on Tuesday that the CPC was meddling in Philippine affairs. This came after the party warned that the weapons upgrade could heighten geopolitical tensions and spark a regional arms race.

The defense chief then said: “If the [CPC] is truly intent on reducing tensions and instability in the region, they should cease their saber rattling, stop their provocative actions, halt their interference in other countries’ internal affairs, withdraw their illegal presence from the Philippines’ (exclusive economic zone), and adhere to international law.”

Teodoro, who had his first stint as defense chief during the Arroyo administration, accused the CPC of expanding its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile capability, sponsoring criminal syndicates and subversive organizations beyond its borders, and refusing to uphold human rights within China.

Against de-escalation

The Chinese Embassy on Wednesday said Teodoro was not only “baselessly smear[ing] China and maliciously attacking” the CPC, but also contradicting President Marcos’ directive to ease tensions in the South China Sea through dialogue.

Such statements, it said, undermined ongoing diplomatic efforts between Manila and Beijing to address differences through communication and consultation.

“[T]his is not the first time the incumbent Philippine [defense secretary] made such unprofessional and ludicrous remarks. In addition to habitually attacking and smearing China and its ruling party, he personally impedes and obstructs mil-to-mil (military-to-military) contacts and exchanges between China and the Philippines,” the embassy said in a statement.

Army plan disclosed

It also reiterated its call for Manila to withdraw the Typhon missile system that the US Army brought to the Philippines earlier this year for large-scale military exercises. Its arrival marked the first deployment of the US weapon system in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this week, the Philippine Army disclosed plans to accelerate the acquisition of a midrange capability missile system, though not necessarily with the Typhon.

“It is planned to be acquired because we see its feasibility and its functionality in our comprehensive archipelagic defense concept implementation,” Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido said.

Hours after Galido’s briefing, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, called the plan “an extremely irresponsible choice for the history of its own people and the people of Southeast Asia, as well as for regional security.”

The region needed “peace and prosperity, not missiles and confrontation,” she added.

