Warm winds to bring rainshowers in eastern Visayas, Mindanao on Tuesday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday in eastern Visayas and Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said in its 4:00 AM weather bulletin that the prevailing easterlies or warm winds will affect the regions of Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao.

“Pero ‘yung nalalabing bahagi po ng Visayas at Mindanao, fair weather condition,” said Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas, adding the possibility of isolated rainshowers could still come at night.

(But the remaining parts of Visayas and Mindanao will see fair weather conditions.)

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the whole of Luzon will experience sunny weather, with isolated rainshowers starting in the afternoon.

The state weather service also said there are no low-pressure areas expected in the next three to five days.

No gale warnings were also raised across the archipelago, according to Pagasa.

“Wala po tayong nakataas na gale warning kaya’t malaya pong makakalayag ‘yung mga kababayan nating mangingisda o ‘yung may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” Rojas explained.

(There are no gale warnings raised so fishermen and owners of small boats can sail.)

Matro Manila and Tuguegarao were forecast to experience the hottest temperature in the country, ranging from 24 to 35 degrees Celsius. The Kalayaan Islands will expect 27 to 34 degrees Celsius. Baguio is expected to experience 16 to 27 degrees Celsius, Laoag at 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, Tagaytay at 22 to 32 degrees Celsius, Legazpi at 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, and Puerto Princesa at 27 to 33 degrees Celsius.

In Visayas and Mindanao, Zamboanga will experience the hottest daytime temperature from 24 to 34 degrees Celsius, followed by Cagayan de Oro at 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, Cebu and Iloilo at 26 to 32 degrees celsius, Tacloban at 26 to 31 degrees Celsius, and Davao at 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.