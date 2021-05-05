Computer Specialists trounce Heroes, set finals meeting with Aquastars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City trounced the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, 74-64, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, to set the stage for a much-awaited finals showdown with the MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

After a horrible showing last Tuesday against the Heroes, the Computer Specialists played intelligent basketball, with Gryann Mendoza scoring 25 points—on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc—to go with eight rebounds, an assist, a steal, and two blocks.

The Davaoeno also made several crucial plays that stalled ARQ’s comeback attempt from a 15-point deficit in the fourth period.

It was the complete opposite of what Mendoza played last Tuesday, where he only scored five points forcing his team to a rubber match in their twice-to-beat advantage against the Heroes.

The Specialists managed to lead as much as 15, 60-45, in the fourth period, but the Heroes’ veteran wingman Jojo Tangkay refused to back down and scored nine points in five minutes to help bring his team within striking distance, 62-64, with just 3:27 to go.

However, Mendoza quickly muted the Heroes’ momentum as he calmly sank a pull-up jumper at the keyhole to raise their lead back to four, 66-62.

Then, after the Heroes’ Dawn Ochea lost the ball to the baseline, Mendoza drove down the right-wing and found a cutting Michole Sorela for an easy two that pushed their lead to six, 68-62 with 1:25 remaining.

Ochea then missed a straightaway three-pointer and KCS guard Ping Exciminiano helped the Specialists secure the win by dropping a picture-perfect dime to Al Francis Tamsi, who scored on an under-goal stab that slammed the coffin on the Heroes’ finals hopes.

The Specialists’ head coach Mike Reyes shared that he threw all the stats and planning out the window for this game.

Instead, before the game, he motivated his team to play with more passion after Tuesday’s debacle.

“Wala ng Xs and Os. We already knew how they play and they knew how we play. It’s all about who will want it more,” said Reyes. “I didn’t write anything on the board nor did we talk about any plays. I just gave them a small pep talk to motivate them a little bit.”

Nobody else scored in double-figures for the Specialists, with Tamsi being the next high scorer with seven points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Heroes’ star Reed Juntilla, who had been averaging 22.6 points in the last three games, was limited to just 13 points on 6-of-17 from the field after Tamsi locked him down on defense.

Tangkay finished with 12 markers, while Ochea, who had a monstrous game on Tuesday with 15 points and 16 rebounds, was held down to just 11 points and five boards.

The first game of the best-of-three finals series will be on Friday at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be on Saturday at the same time, while Game 3 if necessary, is on Sunday.

THE SCORES:

KCS-Mandaue 74 – Mendoza 25, Tamsi 7, Sorela 6, Imperial 6, Octobre 5, Exciminiano 5, Soliva 5, Nalos 4, Bregondo 4, Roncal 3, Bonganciso 2, Cachuela 2, Delator 0, Mercader 0.

ARQ Lapu-Lapu 64 – Juntilla 13, Tangkay 12, Ochea 11, Lusdoc 6, Canada 6, Minguito 4, Mondragon 3, Galvez 2, Arong M. 1, Senining 0, Arong F. 0.

Quarterscores: 28-15, 46-32, 57-45, 74-64. /rcg