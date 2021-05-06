It’s a rainbow surprise from the Waterfront!

The year 2020 was undeniably one of the most challenging years to date. But despite all the challenges and miseries the past year has brought, one special treat by Cebu’s premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, has brought joy, hope and color to one’s home during the pandemic.

Due to public demand and its immense success last year, Waterfront Cebu has recently brought back its famous, bestselling Rainbow cake that made through the hearts and stomachs of the Cebuanos.

Place your orders at least one (1) day in advance by calling (032) 232-6888 (locals 8208, 8600, or 8601).

For only PHP 750.00 net/cake, taste and indulge once more the city hotel’s colorful treat that is made of rainbow-layered chiffon cake, whipped cheesecake frosting, and topped with rainbow meringue rosettes.

This luscious dessert is perfect to light up your intimate gatherings/celebrations at home, in the office, or wherever you may be.

What are you waiting for? Place your orders at least one (1) day in advance by calling (032) 232-6888 (locals 8208, 8600, or 8601).

Read more: Create Memorable MOM-ments at Waterfront Cebu

Guests and clients may pick-up their orders at the Lobby Lounge, which is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more updates, visit Waterfront Cebu’s social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL