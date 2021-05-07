WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli wish ‘popster’ Rabiya Mateo good luck

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo received a heartwarming video message from celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli wishing her good luck in the upcoming international pageant.

Mateo shared the video with fans as she gushed over it, admitting that she is among Geronimo’s loyal fans, called “popsters.”

“Someone is ‘kinikilig’ right now. Awww, my popster [heart emoji]. I love you @justsarahgph,” the beauty queen posted on Instagram yesterday, May 6.

“We wish you all the best. We’re praying for you, rooting for you. God bless you and thank you very much for representing the Philippines with all you can. Maraming salamat (Thank you very much),” Guidicelli said.

“We’re very proud of you. Whatever happens, do it for the glory of God,” the Popstar Royalty, meanwhile, said.

“Congratulations in advance. God bless you. May God grant you wisdom and courage as you represent our country in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant,” she added.

Mateo, who hails from Iloilo City, will be representing the country at the 69th Miss Universe pageant to be held in the city of Hollywood in Florida, USA, on May 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (May 17, 8 a.m., in the Philippines).

She was crowned Miss Universe Philippines back in October 2020 at the Baguio Country Club in Baguio. Mateo is currently staying in the US to prepare for the upcoming pageant. /ra