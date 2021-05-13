7 drug suspects arrested in another drug den raid in Cebu City

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | May 13,2021 - 10:29 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Seven individuals were arrested when anti-narcotics agents raided a drug den in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), in a press release, reported confiscating close to P150,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lawis Alaska, Barangay Mambaling at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The operation led enforcers to dismantle a drug den and rounded up seven people, including the subject of the buy-bust who was identified as Christopher Balaba, allegedly the caretaker of the property.

PDEA-7 also said they had been monitoring Balaba for two days prior to Wednesday’s drug bust, after they received information that he reportedly can dispose of around 50 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Others arrested were Margarito Margaha, Reynaldo Boldero Jr., Rezon Roble, Willkeans Natural, Armando Cabatuan, and Dondon Nacario.

A total of 25 packs of illegal drugs believed to be shabu, the local term for methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of P149,600, and several drug paraphernalia, were seized.

All suspects will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

PDEA-7 agents have already raided at least 10 drug dens in Cebu City since January of this year.

