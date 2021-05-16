Love triangle, jealousy lead to stabbing in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A jealous 27-year-old painter will be facing attempted murder charges for stabbing and wounding at past midnight on May 16 the live-in partner of a woman, whom the former claimed to be his lover.

Jocel Gabutero, a construction worker, who was stabbed in the ankle and shoulder with a pair of scissors, told the Toledo City police that he would file the charges on Monday against his assailant, Jhaypoul Rodrigo.

Rodrigo attacked Gabutero inside his house in Barangay Biga, Toledo City in western Cebu. Toledo City is a city at least 46 kilometers west of Cebu City.

According Police Master Sergeant Alejandro De Gracia, Toledo City Police Station investigator, that initial investigation showed that at past midnight of May 16, Gabutero noticed someone was outside the door with a flashlight, so he opened it and found Rodrigo there.

Rodrigo was allegedly surprised when Gabutero opened the door and they then argued.

Gabutero asked what Rodrigo was doing there, and he answered why would Gabutero care if he was there, and then Rodrigo pulled out a pair of scissors and attacked Gabutero.

Both men fell inside the house as they grappled for possession of the pair of scissors.

Rodrigo during the scuffle managed to stab Gabutero on the shoulder and ankle.

And eventually, he left the wounded Gabutero and just stayed outside the house.

It was then that the live-in partner of Gabutero sought the help of neighbors, and the tanods later arrived and arrested Rodrigo.

Since the area was far from the town proper — about two hours ride away from the town proper — the victim was given first aid while the suspect was detained at the barangay hall.

At past 6 a.m. that morning, the tanods brought the victim to the hospital where he was admitted.

The live in partner had to stay behind because she had to take care of their two children.

Master Sergeant De Gracia said that they learned of the stabbing incident when the hospital informed them that they were treating a stabbing victim there.

De Gracia said that they went to the barangay where tanods turned over Rodrigo to them.

During the investigation, Rodrigo claimed that he was a lover of Gabutero’s live-in partner and that Gabutero and his live in partner had allegedly already broken up.

An allegation denied by Gabutero.

He told De Gracia that he was away during the weekdays because he worked as a construction worker in Cebu City and he would come home during weekends.

With this, De Gracia said that they were looking at love triangle and jealousy as the possible motive of the stabbing incident.

Gabutero also said that he planned to file an attempted murder case against Rodrigo on Monday.

Rodrigo was detained at the Toledo Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

