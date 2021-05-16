Police cite community’s help in Toledo raid where P400K marijuana plants were destroyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After destroying P400,000 worth of marijuana plants in a hinterland barangay in Toledo City in western Cebu, police are encouraging the community or the public to continue to help them in their campaign to illegal plantations in their areas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Barraquio, 2nd Police Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) chief, made this call on Sunday, May 16, as he acknowledged that information from a local resident led to the successful raid on Friday, May 14, of the marijuana plantation in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Tungkay in Toledo City.

He said the raid not only led to the destruction of the P410,800 worth of marijuana plants or 1,027 stalks, but they also managed to catch the cultivator, a farmer, in the act of watering the marijuana plants.

“Nanghihingi kami lagi ng tulong from community kung paano natin malolocate kasi alam natin na yung plantation ng marijuana, patago at malayong lugar sila nagcucultivate,” Barraquio said.

(We always ask help from the community on how to locate the marijuana plantations because those which would cultivate them would plant them on a really far away and difficult to access areas.)

On the latest raid, however, it took them sometime to locate the area because it was really planted in a difficult terrain of the barangay and on Friday, at past 9 a.m., they finally located it.

They also managed to arrest the cultivator Dionesio Cabrera, 42, a resident of the barangay.

The policemen uprooted 1,027 stalks of fully grown marijuana plants, which had an estimated worth of P410,800.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Marijuana plants worth P4.48M uprooted in Tagbao plantation

Asturias cops destroy P400K worth of marijuana plants

Farmer-turned-tipster leads law enforcers to P8.7M marijuana plantations in Asturias