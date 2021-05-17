Miss Universe 2020 Q&A tackles pressing global issues

Dalaguete, Cebu–A Miss Universe winner need not only slay the catwalk in the preliminaries, but she must also do well in the question and answer portion and free speech.

This was proven by this year’s Top 5 of the Miss Universe pageant as they shared their thoughts about the current global issues during the coronation night on Sunday, May 16, 2021, (US time) held at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

The Top 5 candidates were Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, Miss India Adline Castelino, Miss Brazil Julia Gama, Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez, and Miss Peru Janick Maceta del Castillo.

Each of the lucky ladies were asked about different social issues happening around the globe based on the number they randomly chose.

The topics for this year’s Q&A were about the government’s Covid-19 pandemic response, gender equality, sexual or domestic abuse, and leadership to young women.

Here’s what the ladies had to say about the issues:

Miss Mexico

Andrea Meza

If you were the leader of your country, how would you have handled the COVID-19 pandemic?

I believe there is no perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19, but I believe what I would have done is to create the lockdown even before everything was that big, because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people, that’s why I would’ve taken care of them since the beginning.

Miss India

Adline Castelino

Should countries lock down due to COVID-19, despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?

Good evening universe. Coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. You have to draw a balance between economy and health, and that can only happen when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you.

Miss Brazil

Julia Gama

Women are still considered incapable of becoming world leaders. Convince these countries that they are wrong.

Women are such an important part of this society, and just because we are not encouraged in the same way that men are, we have our potential wasted. The world needs women’s contributions, because we came for some reason, and I invite every woman to understand that we are the leaders of our lives. And yes, we can do a lot for our communities. So, please, take your power!

Miss Dominican Republic

Kimberly Jimenez

The night she won Miss Universe, Zozi Tunzi explained the importance of teaching leadership to young girls. How would you do that as Miss Universe?

Good night, thank you for the question. I come from a family completely filled with women, of which have propelled me to help them today. Working with my non-profit Niños de Cristo, I understand that I don’t need a title to help others and to be able to support them. Thank you.

Miss Peru

Janick Maceta del Castillo

What would you say to the women watching tonight who are currently experiencing sexual or domestic abuse?

I will tell them that I admire their strength, and that they’re survivors and that I’ve been there too. I became the hero of my own story. That’s why I advocate to save little girls from being victims. They are survivors, they are heroes. They have the power, and don’t ever, ever make anyone silence your voice.

