Human error likely cause of Carcar City vehicular accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City police said that human error was likely the reason behind the vehicular accident involving a passenger bus and an orange multi-cab that transpired in Sitio Katugasan, Barangay Perrelos, past 2 p.m. today, May 18.

Police Corporal Dennis Cabajar, the responding police officer, said that the 61-year-old multi-cab driver, Alexis Cardosa, a resident of Malabuyoc, Cebu, told him that he was likely half-asleep at the time when his multi-cab swerved to the opposite lane and crashed into a north-bound passenger bus.

Cardosa and his passenger were heading to Carcar City from San Fernando town where the passenger identified as Daniel Sosada, resides.

Cabajar said that Sosada told him that the multi-cab driver was overtaking another vehicle and encroached on the opposite lane and crashed into the front part of the bus driven by Ephraim Drilon, 63 years old, of Santander town, southern Cebu.

“Base sa driver sa multicab nga gipangutana, ang iyaha nalang daw nahibaw-an nga nabangga na siya, murag nakatulog siya. Ang iyang kuyog niingon nga ni overtake kuno sila unya mao to nabangga na. Ang driver sa bus niingun nga ni overtake ni ang multicab sa usa ka white nga auto,” Cabajar said.

(Based on the accounts of the multi-cab driver, what he remembers was that they already crashed, he could be half-asleep at that time. His companion, however, claimed that they crashed into the bus as Cardosa was overtaking another vehicle. The bus driver, for his part, also said that Cardosa was overtaking a white car at that time.)

Cabajar, however, clarified that the multi-cab driver was not under the influence of liquor and that the place where the accident happened is not an accident-prone area. In fact, he said, the road has four lanes, two lanes going south and another two lanes going north.

Cardosa and Sosada were immediately rushed to the Carcar Provincial Hospital but Cardosa was transferred to a Cebu City hospital for further treatment.

Both of them sustained injuries in different parts of their bodies.

Cabajar said that Cardosa, whom he tagged as the one responsible for the accident, will be given ample time to be treated before they will pursue the settlement. /rcg

