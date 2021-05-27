Vicelles preparing for tough fight in Kumbati 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The highly rated Mark “Rasta Man” Vicelles of the Omega Boxing Gym is determined to defeat a dangerous foe in Jerven “Iron Fist” Mama in the co-main event of “Kumbati 10” slated on July 3, 2021 at the IPI Compound in Mandaue City.

The 25-year old Vicelles, a proud son of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, is busy preparing for his non-title fight against Mama.

Both boxers are undefeated.

Vicelles holds a record of 13 wins, one draw with seven knockouts while Mama, a native of General Santos City, has a 12 (7KOs) -0-0 (win-loss-draw) record.

Vicelles, who recently won over fellow Filipino Richard Rosales in the main event of Kumbati 8 last March 27, is highly rated in three boxing governing bodies.

He is ranked ninth in the WBC, No. 12 in the IBF, and No.8 in the WBO under the light flyweight division.

“This will be a very good fight because we are both undefeated,” Vicelles told CDN Digital. “I will do my best to win this fight for my family and for my hometown in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.”

Vicelles said he will be focusing on his defense in his fight versus Mama as he considers the latter as his toughest opponent to date.

“I will focus on my defense and increase the volume of my punches because my opponent has a distinct style in the ring,” said Vicelles.

Meanwhile, the 24-year old Mama is fresh from winning against Arnold Garde by unanimous decision in his hometown last February 29 .

He is the twin brother of Jayson “Smasher” Mama, who is ordered by the IBF to challenge the reigning IBF world flyweight champion Sunny Edwards of the United Kingdom.

