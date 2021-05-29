Cortes to use malls as additional vaccination sites in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government is eyeing to use malls as its additional vaccination sites once the mass vaccination for COVID-19 starts in the city.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said they are exploring having vaccination sites in malls where some were already inspected by the city’s team.

It can be recalled that the city planned to operate in two shifts rather than open more vaccination centers. The first shift will begin from 6 a.m to 2 p.m and the second from 2 p.m to 10 p.m.

Cortes said the city’s vaccine team’s proposal was to just add vaccination sites instead of centers operating in two shifts.

Cortes said this was also the proposal of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to boost the malls’ economic activity.

“This will create walk-ins, we need to support businesses in Mandaue,” said Cortes

The city has identified three vaccination centers namely, the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue (UCLM) campus’ new building, and the Gullas Hospital. The first two are currently used by the city

Also, the vaccination site for the Pfizer vaccine in the city is the Chong Hua Hospital-Mandaue. /rcg