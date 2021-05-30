TD Dante’s trough expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers over Cebu on Monday

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Tropical Depression Dante will not likely affect Cebu on Sunday, May 30, 2021, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

However, its trough, or extension, is expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers over the whole Cebu island on Monday, May 31.

Weather Specialist Angelica Orongan said the gloomy weather in Cebu on Sunday is because of localized thunderstorms.

“As of today, dili ra make-affect ang tropical depression diri over Cebu island. Ang pagdag-om nga ma-experience today here is caused by localized thunderstorms,” Orongan told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(As of today, the TD won’t affect Cebu island. The gloomy weather experienced here today is caused by localized thunderstorms.)

Based on the 5 a.m. weather bulletin of Dost_Pagasa in its Facebook page, the eye of TD Dante was seen 1,030 kilometers (km) east of Mindanao.

The tropical depression is currently moving west northwest at 15kph and is expected to maintain its course until Monday morning, before heading northwest.

It currently is not likely to make landfall but it may develop into a tropical storm by Monday afternoon.

/bmjo