Prayers, discipline key to Mandaue centenarian’s long life

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Prayers and lots and lots of discipline made him reach the age of 100.

Macario Retuya Tudtud, a resident of Purok Tundan in Barangay Cabancalan, was the most recent recipient of the P100,000 cash assistance that the Mandaue City government would give to its centenarians.

Mayor Jonas Cortes personally visited Tudtud’s home to hand the check containing the city’s cash aid.

The city government releases cash aid to help support the needs of its centenarians.

Tudtud said prayers and discipline were the keys to his good health. He said that he would make sure to get a lot of sleep, eat healthy meals and refrain from doing vices.

