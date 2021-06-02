Region 7 receives 1st shipment of 300 doses of Sputnik V

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas on Wednesday, June 2, received its first shipment of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), confirmed in a series of messages sent to reporters that the region has been allocated with 300 ampoules of the vaccine.

“One ampoule (is equivalent to) one dose,” said Loreche.

Loreche also said the newly arrived vaccines, manufactured by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, will be administered to individuals listed under the subgroups A1 to A3, which refer to medical frontliners, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.

She added that the current allocation of the Russian-made vaccines is intended for the first dose. The next shipment will be set aside for the second dose.

The 300 doses of Sputnik V delivered to Central Visayas is part of the initial shipment of 15,000 doses intended for the Philippines. / dcb

