CSA’s online junior scrabble tournament resumes Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The monthly Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble Virtual Tournament resumes this Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The tournament which is organized by the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA) in partnership with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) is part of the latter’s ongoing grassroots training and development program.

Despite the pandemic, the CSA and CCSC managed to hold this virtual scrabble tournament since August last year.

“We at CSA in partnership with the CCSC, have to be innovative in dealing with this hindrance. With the availability of resources online, we’ve ventured into this new form of playing scrabble hoping to provide our athletes the much-needed activity and play the sport that we love,” said CSA’s Marilyn Abella.

For this month’s competition, they are expecting around 30 word wizards who will take on the online scrabble action.

“We’re amazed how technology works and how it paved the way for us to connect even if they’re far away. The entire Cebu scrabble community is always thrilled to have this tournament because it created a new way for us to bond and share our passion in this sport,” added Abella.

The tournament will utilize the Woogle platform with King of the Hill (KOTH) format. There will only be one category, the open category.

It means that participants of all ages with different skill levels will compete with each other.

The registration is ongoing. For more information about the upcoming scrabble tournament, visit CSA’s official Facebook page at Cebu Scrabble Association Official. /rcg