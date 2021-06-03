DILG: Travel pass no longer required to cross NCR Plus, MGCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — Travelers no longer need to secure a travel pass or a travel authority to cross areas for leisure purposes, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Thursday, June 3, 2021.

This, after the government’s COVID-19 task force allowed leisure travel from NCR Plus or Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna to modified general community quarantine areas.

In a televised briefing, DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya explained that travelers should instead check the travel requirements or guidelines of the local government unit (LGU) where they are headed.

“Syempre naalala ng ating mga kababayan ‘yung proseso last year na meron pang mga travel pass. Ngayon po, wala nang mga travel pass requirement,” Malaya said.

(Our countrymen remember how travel passes were required last year. Now, there’s no longer a travel pass requirement.)

“Ang kailangan na lang po alamin ng ating mga kababayan ay kung ano ‘yung pamantayan ng LGU na inyong pupuntahan,” he added.

(They only need to know the requirements of the LGU of their destination.)

Previously, individuals must secure a travel pass or a travel authority from the police to cross provincial and regional borders if they are not considered authorized persons outside of residence or APOR.