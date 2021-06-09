Independence Day Weekend Buffet at bai Hotel Cebu

With Philippines celebrating its 123rd year of Independence, let freedom reign and pride soar as everyone is invited to celebrate everything Filipino at bai Hotel Cebu as they prepare special dishes especially for this Independence Day weekend.

The hotel’s new normal buffet restaurant, Café Corazon, features special dishes that prepared with utmost love for this momentous day and is close to every Filipino’s heart – Pancit Canton, Lechon Belly, Humba and many more. It’s no question that indeed, Café Corazon, is the place to be to celebrate this remarkable and historic occasion.

This special spread is offered during lunch and dinner at Café Corazon, priced at Php 788 nett per head for lunch and Php 888 nett per head for dinner. Café Corazon is open from Saturdays to Sundays from 12 NN to 2:30 PM for lunch and 5:30 PM – 10 PM for dinner.

For inquiries, table reservations and orders, one can contact them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500.

It’s no celebration without a cake, bai Hotel Cebu has something extra sweet and special to make Independence Day and this month of freedom, a lot sweeter. One can enjoy this delicious and ornamental White Chocolate Mousse cake also known as “Cake of the Orient” featuring the iconic colors of the Philippine flag, blue, red, white, and yellow. This is priced at Php 250 nett for the whole cake.

For cake orders, a 24-hour prior reservation is required and is available for the whole month of June. For inquiries, table reservations and orders, one can contact them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500.

One may follow their social media to be updated on their latest promos and exciting offers, for Facebook, bai Hotel Cebu or on their website at www.baihotels.com

ADVERTORIAL