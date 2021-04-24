bai Hotel Cebu earns the ‘Safe Travels’ stamp from WTTC

bai Hotel Cebu earns the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) highly regarded Safe Travels.

From the beginning, it has always been bai Hotel Cebu’s priority to ensure the health and safety of all their guests and employees.

Protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields, social distancing, frequent reminders on handwashing, sanitary measures such as using UV lights to disinfect bags and guests upon entry, no-contact payments and health declarations via Stay Safe App has always been observed and implemented, to provide a worry-free and safe environment for everyone.

To know more about ‘Your Host In The South’, follow them on their social medias at Bai Hotel Cebu for Facebook and @baihotel_cebu for Instagram or visit their website www.baihotels.com

WTTC’s Safe Travels stamp will help travelers identify which businesses and destinations around the world have adopted its standardized global health and hygiene measures. The stamp is the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp for Travel and Tourism, designed to address today’s pandemic and similar outbreaks.

