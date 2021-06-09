More than 100 caught lying about having comorbidities — CHD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) said that individuals who lied about having comorbidities will be turned away at the vaccination sites.

They will be deferred to the schedule for the A4 priority group or the workers’ priority group.

This after the CHD found more than 100 individuals lying about their comorbidities in the sites and they have been turned away for now.

“Naay mga A4 nga gi-register, dili nila or pwede sad sila, pero ilang gibutang naa silay comorbidities bisag wala. Daghan kaayong ingon ana. Ilang ibutang para madali sila nga matawagan dayon pero sa tinood wala diay silay sakit,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the officer-in-charge of the CHD.

Ibones said that the computer system for the registration of the vaccination program cannot determine if an individual is lying about their comorbidities.

This will have to be determined at the sites and when an individual cannot present a medical certificate or prescription, they will not be considered as belonging to the A3 priority group.

They will still be vaccinated but they will be deferred to the dates for A4 priority group.

“Importante jud kaayo nga motug-an gyud ta sa tinood. In kaso gani og laing tawo maoy moregister nimo, i-double check lang kay ang mahitabo gud kami di man gyud mi makapugong gyud unsay inyo isuwat diha.”

“Mahassle na nuon mo, mahago na nuon mo inig abot sa vaccination site kay balibaran gyud mo,” said Ibones.

For now, the city has not begun the inoculation for A4 because the available vaccine allocated from the national government are mostly donated.

These donated doses can only be inoculated to A1 to A3 priority groups.

“If ever naa natay vaccine nga moabot nga hinatag nga kitay nagpurchase, possible nga makasugod na tag A4. Pero mananghid gyud ta sa DOH ana,” said Ibones.

As of June 9, 2021, at least 189,000 individuals have registered for the vaccine and 60,000 of these have received their first dose. /rcg