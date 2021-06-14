Cebu City EOC eyes lifting swab tests for fully inoculated domestic travelers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has proposed to ease restrictions for inbound domestic travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the EOC, said they would be submitting a proposal to Mayor Edgardo Labella seeking to exempt fully inoculated travelers from travel conditions such as RT-PCR test results and other medical requirements.

“As an incentive to fully inoculated passengers, EOC will be endorsing to the Mayor that Cebu City inbound passengers (will) be exempted from (RT)-PCR test and other medical requirements if the said passengers are fully inoculated,” said Garganera.

Garganera also said their plans would apply to travelers who were already administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks before their arrival here.

“We don’t make any distinctions whether the individuals were inoculated locally or abroad,” he added.

Presently, Cebu City requires all incoming passengers from outside provinces to present their RT-PCR test results produced within the last 72 hours to indicate they are not infected with COVID-19.

This is on top of registering and obtaining their Travel Coordination Permit (TCP) or Travel Pass-Thru Permit through the national government’s S-Pass System.

/dbs