Cebuano designer Dexter Alazas reveals his alter-ego with latest collection

Known for his advocacy on using Argao’s handwoven fabric, the hablon, for gowns and resort wear, Cebuano fashion designer Dexter Alazas has once again topped his existing world-class collection with creations in partnership with Japan-based fashion company STYLEM.

For the 12th season of the Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival in partnership with STYLEM and Okada Manila, the Cebuano fashion designer proudly presented his edgy side, the alter-ego of his Alazas luxe resort collections.

Around 20 fashion designers from Luzon to Mindano joined the festival and were given STYLEM fabrics to choose from and work with.

Alazas’ STYLEM collection features an East-meets-West theme infused with a wearable art detail that he did himself.

Using bright colors of red, neon green and dark aqua blue shades, Alazas shares that his three-piece collection goes for a zero-waste design since he did not want to waste any fabric and instead maximized the quality fabrics he was given.

This explains his use of triangular and trapezoid cuts, highlighting the kites of Asia.

Alazas said he was inspired by Japanese wardrobe with sharp shoulders to emphasize post-modern street style glam look.

Adding a personal touch and combining his artistic side, what makes Alazas’ collection more unique is his hand-painted splatter design inspired by the American artist Jackson Pollock

Alazas chose the colors gold, silver, and a little bit of bronze and black to splatter on his designs and let it drip all over the fabric.

“The collection is basically a mix of juxtaposition to the east meets west, because the cuts are inspired by trapezoid and kites cuts from Asia and then the art is from American artist Jason Pollock,” Alazas said.

Asked if he already considers himself as an artist, Alazas would love to think that as long as he is making fashion and design, he chooses to bring to life his ideas and hopes to inspire more people in the process.

“I was surprised about the people who said that the collection it is a new me, the edgy side of me — fun and young side of me,” Alazas added.

Aside from Alazas’ advocacy on bringing back the hablon to the fashion scene and keeping it alive, he focuses on collaborating with artists and adding abstract type of designs to his work and make wearable art available for everyone.

The designer, who finished a degree in nursing and later on pursued fashion in 1994, wants to share that “it is important to do what you love, when you work hard for it, luck comes after.”

