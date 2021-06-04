Fully vaccinated individuals entering PH to undergo 7-day quarantine

“All inbound fully vaccinated individuals shall be required to undergo a 7-day facility-based quarantine upon arrival,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) was directed to strictly monitor symptoms of individuals in quarantine facilities for seven days.

An RT-PCR or swab test will only be conducted when the individual manifests COVID-19 symptoms within the seven-day quarantine.

After completing the 7-day facility-based quarantine, Roque said the BOQ will issue a quarantine certificate indicating the individual’s vaccination status.

According to guidelines approved by the government’s COVID-19 task force, an individual is considered fully vaccinated two or more weeks after receiving their second dose, or two or more weeks after receiving a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Fully vaccinated individuals must also carry their vaccination cards to be verified by the BOQ and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The reduction of the quarantine period to just seven days from 10 days was earlier floated by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The DOT also proposed a green lane that will help expedite the entry of foreign travelers already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

gsg