Box jellyfish sting sends 11-year-old boy to hospital in Tuburan

DALAGUETE, Cebu—An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the district hospital after he was stung by a box jellyfish while swimming at a public beach in Tuburan town, northern Cebu on Wednesday, June 16.

The incident happened at around 12 noon when the boy was swimming together with his older brother.

According to Jennylyn Barriga Montero, the netizen who uploaded the photos and videos of the incident, the boy’s face, arms, and neck were swollen by the sting.

“Iyahang maguwang iyang kauban naligo ug duna kini kauban naligo duha kabuok dagko kaila ra sad nila ug sa dihang ang bata ang natungnan sa sabay,” said Montero.

“Nitapot ang sabbat sa iyang bukton, hastas liog ug nawng nya nakakaon.pod sya mao ng iyang baba ni burot, “ she added.

The video uploaded by Montero in her Facebook account shows the residents helping the boy remove the tentacles of the box jellies from his arms.

He was rushed to the Tuburan District Hospital and is now recovering.

Montero hopes that the photos she uploaded on social media would serve as a caution to beachgoers especially those who are bringing their children during family outings.

The box jellyfish is considered to be one of the most venomous marine animals in the world. /rcg