Capitol Site fire: P1.35M in properties lost 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a million pesos worth of properties were lost to a morning fire today, June 18, that destroyed three establishments ang gutted another one in Barangay Capitol Site in Cebu City.

SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, public information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station, estimated the damage to properties at P1.35 million.

The fire razed a carenderia or eatery, a house, a parlor and damaged a pharmacy.

Villanueva said that the fire also displaced a family and affected 25 persons who work in these establishments.

He said that the fire started at the eatery and spread to the other properties.

Villanueva said that the fire station received the fire alarm at 8:38 a.m. and it was raised to the first alarm two minutes later.

The fire was placed under control at 8:54 a.m. and was declared fire out at 9:15 a.m.

Villanueva, however, said that they had yet to determine the cause of the fire and that the investigation was still ongoing.

