Senior citizen hurt in Opra Kalunasan fire

Cebu City, Philippines—A senior citizen was injured when a fire broke out in a residential area in Opra Kalunasan here shortly before noon on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the Cebu City Fire Department, said 77-year-old Edgar Estrella Sr. suffered second-degree burns on his posterior upper right back and right arm.

The senior citizen was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Villanueva said the fire started at the house of Estrella. Two houses were totally burned while two others were partially damaged. The estimated cost of damage was pegged at P600,000.

The incident affected at least 20 individuals or four families.

Villanueva said they received the alarm at 11:40 a.m. It was raised to first alarm four minutes after.

A total of 25 firetrucks responded to the alarm.

The fire was declared under control at around 12:14 p.m.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire as of this posting.

/bmjo

