Consolacion fire: 35 families displaced, 26 houses razed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A two-hour fire in Sitio Palma, District 4 in Barangay Pulpogan Consolacion has displaced 35 families after it razed 26 houses at past noon today, April 12.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Edmar Tuñacao, Consolacion Fire Station chief investigator, estimated the damage to property at P300,000.

Tuñacao said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Barangay Captain Avelino Bihag of Pulpogan also appealed in a Facebook post to the local government of Consolacion for assistance for the basic needs of the displaced fire victims, who are staying at the Bagong Lipunan Elementary School and Day Care Center of the barangay.

Tuñacao said that the fire was reported at 12:18 p.m. and it started at the house of Corazon Abella.

He said that at the time of the fire, Abella’s three children and grandmother were inside the house.

Fortunately, they all safely escaped the fire.

Tuñacao said that the fire was placed under control at 1:12 p.m. and was declared fire out at 2:28 p.m.

