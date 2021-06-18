Honoring dads from far away

GINATILAN, Cebu — Father’s Day is again around the corner. It is a day we celebrate to recognize the love, efforts, and sacrifices of our father, stepfather, or father figure.

Many families do not experience celebrating this special day with their dads especially those who are working away from home.

Perhaps, you might be wondering how to celebrate and honor dads who are miles away. So here are some tips that would help you express your love to your dad who is currently away.

Make a personal greeting– A simple meaningful message coming from the heart means a lot. To add a little spice, you can make a creative video greeting to send to your dad. Surely, this would make him feel remembered and loved even if he is away.

Seek ways to keep in touch– Making a video call would also make him feel important. While nothing substitutes for making quality time and chatting with family in the same room, a video call is the best way for communicating and connecting with dads from far away as we can see their faces in real-time.

Plan a simple celebration at home– You can still prepare a simple celebration at home even without the presence of your dad. Cooking his favorite dish would make him feel remembered and important.

Order food for him- Your father may be miles away but you can still spoil him with food. In today’s advancing technologies, one can order food online or through an application. This might surprise your dad and make him feel even more special.

Send gifts or letters- Sending gifts would remind our dads how much we love and appreciate them. Making someone happy does not cost a lot, and no matter how big or small, it would surely be appreciated. Also, sending and writing a letter may be an old-fashion thing for some, but a letter is a loving act and a gentle way to reach out to your loved one. It is through writing where we can express and reflect on the things we want to say to them.

In this pandemic, some fathers had a hard time coming home. A simple gesture of love and effort would surely warm their hearts and make them feel that they are after all, closer to home. So on this Father’s Day, make sure to make your dad feel special!

Advance Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in the world!