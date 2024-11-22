Pagasa: 2 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency November 22,2024 - 08:26 AM

MANILA – Two weather systems will cause rains over some areas in the country on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The state weather bureau was referring to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon.

Pagasa said that the easterlies would cause scattered rains and thunderstorms in Caraga, Davao Region, and Southern Leyte.

Moderate to heavy rains could result in flash floods or landslides.

The northeast monsoon will cause light rains in Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Pagasa said the rest of the country would experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies.

“We are expecting a generally fair weather today, with isolated rain showers that usually occur in the afternoon or evening,” weather forecaster Rhea Torres said.

Torres said that no low pressure area (LPA) and tropical cyclone were monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail across northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

