Over 5K gets inoculated with Pfizer this week in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City City Health Department (CHD) has revealed that over 5,000 individuals were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine this week in Cebu City.

The CHD began the roll-out of 21,000 Pfizer doses at three sites on June 17, 2021, at two campuses of the University of Cebu (UC) and at Robinson Galleria.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones said that for two days, each site averaged 1,000 individuals inoculated per day, which is a welcome development for the CHD as more people are getting their first dose.

The CHD expects that all Pfizer doses will be rolled out completely by next week if the number of people going to the sites remains the same as this week.

“Nihangyo na ta sauna nga kung pwede tanang sites ta magroll-out sa Pfizer pero katong tulo raman ang gideliveran, meaning kato rang tulo ang na approve,” said Ibones.

The CHD is waiting for the approval of the Department of Health for the other sites especially the NOAH Complex at the SRP that could accommodate 2,000 to 3,000 individuals per day.

In the meantime, the city government has opened a site in Barangay Bonbon only for today, June 19, 2021, to inoculate the residents of the mountain barangays in the South District.

Residents of Barangays Bonbon, Pamutan, Sudlon I and II, Sinsin, Taptap, and Pungol-Sibugay are expected to get vaccinated today with over 500 doses of Sinovac allocated to these barangays.

Next week, two sites will open for one day each at the mountain barangays in the North District.

Ibones said the roll-out will continue as long as vaccine doses are available. The city is waiting for additional doses as well so that it can reopen the SM Seaside site.

As for the second dose of the vaccines, the roll-out continues at the UC Campus in J. Alcantara Street. /rcg