Comelec urged to allow online filing of candidacies

MANILA, Philippines — Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez wants the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to allow online filing not only of voters’ registration but also of certificates of candidacy for the 2022 elections.

Rodriguez said on Saturday that he was drafting a bill to allow online voter registration and filing of certificates of candidacy.

He noted that even if election laws required voters and candidates to appear personally, the Comelec must adapt to the circumstances brought about by the pandemic.

“The Comelec has to do these online because of the pandemic. The law and regulations must adapt to the present emergency situation. Let us do online registration and online filing of certificates,” he said.