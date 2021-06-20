Authorities round up curfew, health protocol violators in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Unmindful of constant reminders from authorities, about a hundred individuals were rounded up from an establishment located on the 21st floor of a building in Barangay Luz, Cebu City past midnight on Sunday, June 20.

These individuals were brought to the holding facility of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) located in Barangay Cogon Ramos and were asked to pay fine of P500 for staying outside beyond curfew hours and for violation of health protocols particularly their failure to observe social distancing.

Those who will fail to pay the fine will be asked to render community service, says Raquel Arce, PROBE team head.

But as of this writing, CDN Digital is yet to determine how many of these individuals were already released from the PROBE holding facility.

The operation was part of “Oplan Bulabog” by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and PROBE, according to a Facebook post by Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the CCPO chief.

