Expert shares techniques at SKY Fiber Super Speed Dating virtual event 

The pandemic may have limited social life and dating but single people need not fret because technology has made connections — including romantic ones, possible. At SKY Fiber’s Super Speed Dating virtual event held recently with Singles Events Manila, US-certified matchmaker and science-based dating coach Vanessa Antonio offered five helpful tips for those searching for love.

“These techniques, besides being science-based, have worked like magic to many of the singles we worked with through our one-on-one coaching program but today I am going to share some of those tips with you,” Antonio said.

Technique 1: Strike a “power pose”

Let’s be realistic, your image is the first thing that will catch another single person’s attention. Make sure your photos are remarkable by using shots that show you in a power pose. Vanessa said that “a recent study found that speed-daters who spread out their limbs and stretched their torsos—literally taking up more space—were 76 percent more likely to get a yes to a date.”

Photos of you with friends having fun may be appealing, but it is even more so if you pose with your mom. In numbers, the chances of finding a match are 7 percent higher, according to a 2018 study by The League, a US-based matchmaking website.

Technique 2: Your profile must show emotional availability

According to Vanessa van Edwards, author of “Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People” and behavioral investigator and body language expert, “emotional availability is the most attractive trait when it comes to the opposite gender.”

In establishing this on a dating app, make sure to use the words “love” “romance”, and “relationship” on your profile description. They don’t have to refer to romantic longings, the mere use of these words in any sentence sends positive signals to your prospects. You could say, “I love eating, I want to live a life of laughter and romance and I enjoy honest relationships,” according to Antonio.

Technique 3: Use the 70:30 rule

You are bound to put off people when you only talk about yourself or you make everything about yourself. Sharing who and what you are looking for in others raises the likelihood of attracting people to your profile.

You might also want to appear professional, so limit or completely avoid the use of emojis because it sends signals that you’re not too serious about the potential connection.

Technique 4: Speed up the process, establish trust

Gaining trust is easier than one might think. The way to do this online is through these hacks: message them often, ask for their advice, and make them laugh.

Asking for advice shows you are giving them a certain level of trust while making them laugh makes them more comfortable with you.

Technique 5: Reliable connection is a must

Online, you can do this by upgrading your virtual backgrounds, your camera, and your internet connection. One can never underestimate the power of reliable connectivity. Communication becomes better and clearer with the right kind of tool you equip yourself with.

So the next time you think about looking for possible romantic connections online, make sure you’re on a reliable internet connection.

“The internet holds so much power in creating strong human connections, most especially during the pandemic. So as a company that seeks to continuously add value to the lives of Filipinos, we have increased our ​SKY Fiber speeds at the same affordable rates to make a reliable internet connection more accessible,” Alan Supnet, SKY’s head for Consumer Broadband Products said.

