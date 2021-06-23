Vices of familiarity and how to overcome them

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Familiarity. The quality or state of being familiar.

Have you ever felt like everything seems very familiar? Routine? How do you overcome it?

Familiarity or routine can sometimes hinder you from being yourself or from living life to its fullest.

Breaking out of your routines can be a powerful way to unlock great new ideas, both personally and professionally.

But how do you break routines? Here’s how:

Give Up Control – just give it up and enjoy the present. But do it with intention and self-awareness. Breaking from regular routines can be a powerful way to stimulate new thinking, break bad habits, adapt better to change.

Give Yourself a Fresh Start – create shifts in your routine or learn new habits, new things and hobbies. This also helps to reinforce positive habit changes.

Make More Mistakes – yes, it’s okay to make mistakes. Embracing failure is okay. If you aren’t taking risks, chances are you’re not doing anything exciting.

Seek Out the Unfamiliar – the best way to break from routine and seek out new ideas is to literally put yourself in unfamiliar places and situations. Travel to somewhere unfamiliar, for example, or talk to strangers—learn other languages and cultures. You’ll find that the world is a vast ocean full of things that are yet to be discovered. /rcg