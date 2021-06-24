PNP dismisses cop who killed 52-year-old woman in QC

MANILA, Philippines — The “drunk” police officer who killed a 52-year-old lady in Quezon City has been dismissed from service, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) head Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

“Today, I signed the dismissal order of Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan who was found guilty of Grave Misconduct and Conduct Unbecoming of a Police Officer in connection with the killing of 52-year old Lilybeth Valdez on May 31, 2021,” said Eleazar in a statement on Thursday.

This means Zinampan is officially no longer a cop and that he will no longer receive his salary and his benefits as a policeman.

The PNP first filed administrative charges for grave misconduct against Zinampan on June 3.

Eleazar explained that the reason why the dismissal took almost a month was that the PNP had to make sure that the proceedings followed the existing procedures and policies to prevent Zinampan from being reinstated in the police organization.

“Ang pagkakatanggal kay PMS Zinampan sa serbisyo ay isa lamang sa mga patunay na hindi namin kinukunsinti ang mga pang-aabuso at mga kamalian sa aming hanay. Ito din ay nagpapatunay na ang disciplinary mechanism sa PNP ay gumagana, matatag at maasahan,” said Eleazar.

(The removal of PMS Zinampan from service proves that we do not tolerate abuses and wrongdoings in our ranks. It also proves that the disciplinary mechanism in the PNP is working, stable and reliable.)

“Let this incident be a warning to all PNP personnel that I will not tolerate wrongdoings in our beloved organization, and a constant reminder for each and everyone of us to live up to the three important and meaningful words in the PNP Seal—Service, Honor and Justice,” he added.

Eleazar said Zinampan is currently detained while facing a case of murder.

Zinampan is the officer who killed 52-year-old Valdez while she was shopping at a neighborhood store.

Police reports said that Zinampan confronted the victim and then shot her at the right side of the neck and killed her.

