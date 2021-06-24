As jabs for A4 start, Cebu City still needs more vax

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Cebu City has resumed on Thursday, June 24 with those under the A4 subgroup to be inoculated starting today.

But the fresh supply of vaccines that the city has received may not last for the next two days.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer, confirmed to reporters on Thursday that the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) allocated Cebu an additional 5,000 doses of CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine brand of China’s Sinovac Biotech.

However, Ibones said they were projecting that the augmented supply of vaccines would only last until tomorrow, Friday or until Saturday.

“Actually, kuwang pa na. Sa atong online registration pa lang daan, 260,000 na ang nakapamasterlist,” said Ibones.

(Actually, that is not enough. We already have 260,000 on our online registration master list.)

“Hopefully, matagaan pa ta ug lain dugang bakuna sa DOH,” he added.

(Hopefully, we can really more allocations of vaccine from the DOH)

Ibones also said they had started to inoculate individuals classified under A4 of the priority subgroup of the Philippine National Deployment Plan for COVID-19 vaccines, which referred to non-medical essential workers.

“Nagsugod na sad ta sa atong A4… Labing ugma, mahurot na ang bakuna. Naghuwat pasad mi ug information kung dunay muabot nga bakuna puhon,” he explained.

(We have started with our A4. Especially tomorrow, the vaccines will all be used. We are still waiting for information if there are vaccines that will arrive.)

The City Health official said that as of June 23, more than 60,000 individuals belonging to the A4 priority subgroup had already signed up for the inoculation drive.

Cebu City is one of the priority areas for the national government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive outside Metro Manila.

Health authorities from the city government recorded over 95,000 individuals who already received the vaccine shots.

