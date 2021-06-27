VBP Back Office Solutions, Inc. earns designation as a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM Company in 2021

VBP Back Office Solutions, Inc., a Cebu-based people and systems company specializing in Financial Planning services, announced today that they are Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM.

This Certification is a significant achievement for a culture-led business like VBP.

Using validated team member feedback gathered through Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For AllTM Methodology, Certification confirms 87% of team members have a consistently positive experience at VBP.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“Being a Great Place to Work is more than the sum of benefits, tools and resources we share with our teams,” says Nath Moyes, General Manager at VBP. “It is a gestalt as it is the combined efforts of each team to support company goals and achievements of individual career plans, the creativity behind ideas and solutions, as well as laughs when we celebrate, and comfort when we need to support in times of struggle. We’re thrilled to be part of Great Place to Work and looking forward to learning about new ways to enhance the VBP experience.”

Built by a passionate team of experts, VBP aims to change how advice is delivered in Australia whilst providing an enriched environment for people to grow and flourish – raising leaders to create generational change, building careers, not just jobs, and empowering team members.

“We congratulate VBP Back Office Solutions, Inc. on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their team members’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM companies and the Best WorkplacesTM in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For AllTM.

To learn more about Great Place to Work, visit www.greatplacetowork.com.ph. To know more about the culture and a career with VBP Back Office Solutions, visit www.careers.virtualbusinesspartners.com.au.

