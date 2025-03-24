UC, USJ-R cruise to CEL Season 3 Valorant playoffs
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars advanced to the playoffs of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 Valorant Tournament after winning in the play-ins last Sunday, March 23, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.
The Webmasters showcased their dominance by sweeping all three of their scheduled matches in the single round-robin format.
They opened their campaign with a hard-fought 13-11 victory over USJ-R, led by Jhanel Arranchado, who delivered a stellar performance of 20 kills, 15 assists, and 19 deaths for a solid 260 average combat score (ACS).
READ: Cesafi Esports: USC, CIT-U trounce foes in Valorant tourney
UC followed it up with a commanding 13-3 win against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, fueled by Richard Casinillo’s explosive performance. Casinillo tallied an impressive 26 kills, 5 assists, and 8 deaths, recording a remarkable 427 ACS to steer his team to victory.
The Webmasters capped off their flawless run in the CEL Valorant with a 13-9 triumph over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, thanks to Jhunsaint Jhelord Mahusay, who delivered 21 kills, 9 assists, and 16 deaths with a 249 ACS.
READ: Cesafi Esports: USJ-R, CIT-U trounce foes in Valorant duels
Despite their narrow loss to UC, the USJ-R Adelante Jaguars bounced back with two convincing wins to secure their playoff spot.
They crushed Benedicto College, 13-4, with Francis Mark Nikko Diwa leading the charge. Diwa registered 21 kills, 4 assists, and 11 deaths to power the Jaguars past the Cheetahs.
READ: USJ-R’s Jaguars pounce on UP Cebu in Cesafi Esports League
The Jaguars then sealed their playoff berth with a victory over UP Cebu.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.