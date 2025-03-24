UC, USJ-R cruise to CEL Season 3 Valorant playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars advanced to the playoffs of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 Valorant Tournament after winning in the play-ins last Sunday, March 23, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

The Webmasters showcased their dominance by sweeping all three of their scheduled matches in the single round-robin format.

They opened their campaign with a hard-fought 13-11 victory over USJ-R, led by Jhanel Arranchado, who delivered a stellar performance of 20 kills, 15 assists, and 19 deaths for a solid 260 average combat score (ACS).

UC followed it up with a commanding 13-3 win against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, fueled by Richard Casinillo’s explosive performance. Casinillo tallied an impressive 26 kills, 5 assists, and 8 deaths, recording a remarkable 427 ACS to steer his team to victory.

The Webmasters capped off their flawless run in the CEL Valorant with a 13-9 triumph over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, thanks to Jhunsaint Jhelord Mahusay, who delivered 21 kills, 9 assists, and 16 deaths with a 249 ACS.

Despite their narrow loss to UC, the USJ-R Adelante Jaguars bounced back with two convincing wins to secure their playoff spot.

They crushed Benedicto College, 13-4, with Francis Mark Nikko Diwa leading the charge. Diwa registered 21 kills, 4 assists, and 11 deaths to power the Jaguars past the Cheetahs.

The Jaguars then sealed their playoff berth with a victory over UP Cebu.

