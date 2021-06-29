HRRACI, AirAsia ink partnership deal to boost tourism in Cebu

To prepare for a strong post pandemic tourism rebound, the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI), has partnered with AirAsia, making the airline company as its official corporate airline partner.

HRRACI and the airline, who sealed the partnership deal last June 25, 2021, aim to promote safe domestic travel in Cebu, which continues to thrive through its self-sustaining tourism industry.

HRRACI is a non-profit, non-government organization that provides an avenue for strategic partnerships among its member companies, associates, schools, and other stakeholders with the common goal of promoting Cebu as a world-class tourist destination.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing event was held at Bai Hotel, Mandaue City, Cebu where a simple program was held to celebrate the partnership.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated to the tourism industry that trust, partnership, and solidarity are essential for revitalizing travel as we anticipate the reopening of borders,” said Alfred Reyes, HRRACI president.

“On behalf of the whole HRRACI, we are excited for this partnership. We are passionate about innovating through partnership and technology and see the way people book and experience travel,” Reyes said.

He cited HRRACI’s commitment to providing greater convenience and value to customers and their members, which had become ever important in this pandemic.

“HRRACI together with AirAsia is determined to achieve one goal and that is to rebuild tourism,” he added.

Ricky Isla, AirAsia Philippines CEO, for his part, also cites the airlines commitment to rebooting the tourism industry in Cebu.

“Tourism stakeholders, including AirAsia, are united with stakeholders such as the HRRACI, the Department of Tourism and the Local Government Unit in rebooting the tourism industry in Cebu, a vital industry that contributes to the Philippine economy,” said Isla.

“It is through partnerships like this, that we are able to give exciting options and promos for our guests and Cebuanos, who are excited to be rediscovering Cebu as the global health situation is improving,” he added.

During the program, AirAsia presented potential partnership opportunities for HRRACI stakeholders such as a-Access, an incentive card for both AirAsia and non-AirAsia guests granting access to exclusive offers from a wide selection of partner establishments across key destinations in the country including Cebu.

HRRACI also expressed its appreciation for this partnership and efforts taken by AirAsia in rebuilding confidence in tourism and air travel.

The MOA signing event was also attended by Mia Singson-Leon, HRRACI vice president for hotels, and general manager of Quest Hotel and Conference Center; Brian Noel, HRRACI vice president for restaurants, and president of Casa Verde; Dr. Grayfield Bajao, HRRACI vice president for academe, HRM Dean at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Campus; Colleen Barcelona, HRRACI vice president for resorts, and human resources manager of Plantation Bay Resort and Spa; Jonathan Nowell, HRRACI board of trustee, and general manager of JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, Juvy Ikeuchi, HRRACI treasurer, and CEO of Kukhai Japanese Seafood Restaurant; Carlo Suarez, HRRACI board of trustee, and general manager of Cebu Grand Hotel; Arlene Tongco, general manager of Summit Galleria Cebu; Riza Marie Macaibay, senior tourism operations officer, DOT Region 7; Judilyn Quiachon, supervising tourism operations officer, DOT Region 7; and Ray Berja, AirAsia Philippines CFO, and media partners.

