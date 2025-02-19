BAYANIVerse: The rise of the PH Heroverse

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Get your popcorn ready – another chapter of the BAYANIVerse is about to unfold.

If you grew up watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and have been waiting for a new epic saga, it’s time to shift your focus to a homegrown cinematic adventure. The BAYANIVerse brings Philippine national heroes to life, delivering action-packed storytelling with a distinctly Filipino touch.

Who brought Bayaniverse to life?

The BAYANIVerse is a film series by TBA Studios, an independent Philippine production company co-founded by Fernando Ortigas and EA Rocha. The studio is a collaboration of three independent film outfits: Tuko Film Productions, Buchi Boy Entertainment, and Artikulo Uno Productions.

BAYANIVerse began with the critically acclaimed historical 2015 film Heneral Luna, which chronicled the life of Antonio Luna, a Filipino general and pharmacist who led forces during the Philippine–American War. This was followed by Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, aired in 2018, which explored the story of Gregorio del Pilar, one of the youngest generals in Philippine history, who also fought in the same war.

What’s next for Bayaniverse?

On Tuesday, February 18, TBA Studios announced that Jericho Rosales will star as Manuel L. Quezon in their upcoming biographical film Quezon, that will begin filming in March 2025.

TBA Studios President and COO Daphne Chiu said on their official website that Quezon will be a stand-alone film. While it exists within the same cinematic universe as Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, it will be accessible to moviegoers who haven’t seen the earlier films.

Gawad Urian, FAMAS, and Luna Awards recognized the impact of Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral to Philippine cinema. As TBA Studios expands the BAYANIVerse with Quezon, it continues to explore the lives of national figures through film, giving audiences a new perspective on the country’s history.