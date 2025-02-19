Bloody 7 hours in Cebu City: 2 killed, 3 wounded in 3 shooting attacks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was a bloody seven hours in Cebu City after three separate shooting attacks resulted in the death of two men, and the wounding of three others. These shootings happened between past 7 p.m. of February 18 and past 2:00 a.m. of February 19.

At past 7 p.m. of February 18, in Barangay Punta Princesa, a retired Marine and a resident of a compound were killed by their neighbor, who was also wounded in the tragic incident.

Police Major Timothy Jim Romanillos, acting chief of the Labangon Police Station, said the neighbor, who was carrying a child, his son, with him, entered the compound of the victims and allegedly started hitting and harassing residents inside the compound.

Romanillos said a police report identified the victims as George Kyle Lucas, the owner of Lucas compound and a retired Marine medic, and Nicardo Nombrado, a resident of the compound.

The suspect was identified by the police as Kevin Asia, a neighbor of the victims, who lives at the back of their compound.

Investigation showed that the suspect, who was not in his right frame of mind, when confronted by Lucas and Nombrado, was asked to leave the compound. However, instead of leaving, he lunged at Lucas’s gun, which was in the pocket of his short pants.

They grappled for possession of the gun, it went off hitting the suspect in the leg.

The gunshot wound, however, instead of weakening him, it enraged him more, and with this, the suspect managed to wrest the gun away from the retired soldier.

The suspect then shot Lucas and then Nombrado who was fleeing the scene.

The suspect was later rushed by other residents and subdued. He was later turned over to police.

The suspect, Asia, was put under hospital arrest for a while and after he was treated was discharged and moved to the Labangon Police Station detention cell pending the filing of double murder charges.

Police were still investigating why the suspect entered the compound and why he acted that way leading to the killing.

About six hours later, or at past 1 a.m. of February 19, in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, a motorcycle rider was shot and wounded by an unidentified shooter, who was also riding a motorcycle.

Labangon police in a report said that an unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman shot and wounded a 20-year-old man as he was about to park his motorcycle along Sitio Camperville of the barangay.

Police said that the victim’s backrider managed to jump off the motorcycle when the shooter started firing his gun.

The victim was shot in the back and leg. The unidentified motorcycle-riding assailant fled after the shooting. The victim was later rushed to the hospital for treatment where he was admitted.

Police continue to investigate the shooting to find out why the victim was attacked by the unidentified assailant.

About an hour later or at past 2 a.m. of February 19, in Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City, an argument by live-in partners, ended in the accidental shooting of the female partner after the male partner fired a gun aimed at the floor in a fit of anger over the alleged infidelity of the woman partner.

Unfortunately, the bullet ricocheted and hit the female live-in partner in the leg.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment while her partner, who fled after the accidental shooting, remained at large as of this posting.

Police are looking for the suspect after the female live-in partner filed a complaint against him.

