Michelin Guide in Cebu: A historic first

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This year is going to be a historic one for Cebu’s gastronomy scene with the arrival of the coveted Michelin Guide.

The French tire company announced it will release the Michelin Guide for the Greater Manila Area and Cebu soon, a development local tourism stakeholders welcomed.

This distinction will not only recognize exceptional restaurants and culinary skills but will also encourage the industry in Cebu to bring out their best, said Cebu Tourism Officer, Maria Lester Ybañez.

“Having the Michelin Guide in the country will help recognize exceptional restaurants based on their culinary skills and uniqueness,” Ybañez told CDN Digital.

“It will push our local owners to do their best to be part of the list of best gastronomic destinations around and discover the best restaurants and talents,” she added.

In a statement on its official website, its Michelin Guide will unveil the Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2026 within the last quarter of this year.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guide, also confirmed that anonymous Guide Inspectors had already started ‘exploring these regions.’

“In Manila, we see young, talented chefs redefining Filipino cuisine with fresh perspectives; while Cebu, as a leading tourist destination, offers an impressive range of dining experiences with world-class hospitality,” said Poullennec in a statement on Michelin Guide’s website.

The creation of the country’s first-ever Guide was also made in partnership the Department of Tourism (DOT), with Secretary Christina Frasco highlighting it as part of their initiatives to prioritize the country’s gastronomic scene.

“In the Philippines, every dish tells a story and every flavor is an invitation to experience our nation’s rich cultural tapestry,” said Frasco.

First released in the 1900s in France, the Michelin Guide served as an accompanying material for the French tire manufacturer to promote the automotive industry.

It includes maps, locations for tire repair shops, hotels, and restaurants. In 1926, they started using their distinct Michelin Stars to rate restaurants.

Their methodology involved five criteria: the quality of the ingredients; the mastery of cooking techniques; the harmony of flavors; the personality of the cuisine; and the consistency both over time and through the menu as a whole.

Aside from the Stars, Michelin also awards the Bib Gourmand for restaurants that have “exceptionally good food at moderate prices”.