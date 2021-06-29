LTO-7 offers free WiFi to clients

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Visitors of the Malasakit Service Center of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) can now avail of free WiFi use.

“We are proud to say that we have the first LTO Malasakit Service Center with an amazing high-speed internet that is open to all,” says Victor Emmanuel Caindec, the LTO-7 director.

Caindec said their connectivity program was implemented in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

On September 2020, Caindec and DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the two agencies to provide better public service.

DICT is currently implementing its Government Network (GovNet) program to address the need for transparent, efficient, and effective governance through ICT.

The agreement states that DICT will provide up to one gigabit per second (Gbps) connection access to the GovNet network of LTO 7 including its Malasakit Service Center.

DICT provided LTO 7 two service providers to address its need for high-speed connection. One is for public use while the other is a dedicated line for office use.

“We have tested the speed and it is incredible. Our transacting public or anyone, who needs an internet connection, can connect to the available WiFi with a 500mbps speed,” Caindec said.

Caindec added that with their high speed internet, LTO-7’s Management Information System is expected to be more efficient.

LTO 7’s Malasakit Center functions as Malasakit Licensing Office, Drivers Education Center, a legal research library, and an electronic learning portal.

GovNet is part of the E-Government Master Plan of the DICT aimed at introducing fiber-to-the-building connection for government agencies, schools, local government units, and hospitals in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu. / dcb