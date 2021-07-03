BOC Port of Cebu exceeds June collection target

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu collected over P3 billion in revenues for June 2021 despite the pandemic.

In a report, BOC Port of Cebu said it collected a total of P3,011,631,645.78 which is P40.5 million or 1.36 percent more than its P2.971 billion target for the month.

The amount was also P468.181 million more than the agency’s collections for the same month last year when Cebu was under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic .

BOC Port of Cebu “attributes its positive collection performance to the collective efforts of its hardworking men and women and the support of its valued stakeholders.”

“With the guidance of Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, the Port reaffirms its commitment to continuously improve its revenue collection efficiency and ensure the unhampered movement of goods to support the country’s recovering economy,” its report reads.