Eyeing a vlogging career? These smartphones can help you

Years ago, a phone’s main purpose is solely for communication.

But with today’s rapidly advanced smartphone technology, we can do a lot with our mobile phones.

From checking emails to tweets, making socials updates, and watching videos, it’s hard not to be tethered to the device. In addition, they are also now more than capable of matching the photo and video quality you would get from a DSLR camera.

That is probably why many aspiring vloggers are thinking about making videos using only a smartphone. They are more affordable, portable, and accessible.

So to those who are interested to give vlogging a try, here is a list of some of the best smartphones you can use.

Apple 12 Pro Max

Let’s cut to the chase. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best phone in the market for vlogging right now. This device has 4 cameras in total: 3 in the back and 1 in the front. This is definitely perfect for taking videos.

The combination of the three rear cameras–telephoto, wide and ultrawide–with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor provides a powerful punch to your footage all the way up to 4K and 60fps even in low-light conditions, from up close, and from far away.

iPhone also has the most user-friendly and simple interface and its design and build quality is as premium as one can expect from Apple. It may be the ideal phone but it is an expensive option.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the perfect choice for those who prefer the Android operational system. This brand new addition to the Galaxy A series 5G smartphones has a versatile rear triple camera that adds fun to your photography and video shoots. Its square camera module can accurately capture scenes thanks to its 48MP F1.8 main camera.

It also has a 115-degree ultra-wide camera that ensures that every piece of your footage is recorded without losing any details. With this phone, you can rest easy that your videos are of high quality. In addition, the 8MP front camera produces clear and natural selfies, which can be used on your vlog without spending a lot of time editing. Also, this model’s overall design is concise and easy to grasp, perfect for vlogging outdoors or while traveling.

Have we mentioned that it also has a hyperfast 5G performance? With its superior wireless connectivity, you can edit and upload your vlogs even on the go.

Redmi Note 10 Series

Redmi Note 10 Series from Xiaomi is a premium mid-range phone that is known for its design and hardware specification. What you will like about this smartphone is its autofocus camera that provides a fast and seamless shot.

Apart from that, the Mi Note 10 Lite also has a special camera feature called “Vlog Mode.” It lets you shoot videos with eight vlog templates, which can help you save time in stylizing your vlog.

If you want to vlog yourself for an interview or documentary, this phone has got you covered. Its Dual Video option lets you shoot from the rear and front camera at the same time.

Vivo V21

Smartphones with high megapixels will surely capture the interest of vloggers. That is why Vivo unveils the V21, which features probably one of the best selfie cameras in the market today.

The camera resides in a little notch at the top of the screen and has two LEDs embedded to act as a flash in dimmer conditions. It also has real autofocus and can shoot your selfies and videos with a stabilized camera. It even has a dedicated “Super Night Selfie” mode perfect for shooting in dark conditions.

To complete the gear for your vlogging career, you might also need a laptop for editing. The Acer Aspire 5 can help you with that.

This laptop features a powerful processor of 8th generation quad-core Intel Core i7-8565U that is capable of boosting high-end video editing software. It can easily handle heavy programs and software so rest assured that you won’t be having problems with crashing.

The 12 GB dual-channel memory also allows you to perform several functions on your device such as gaming, live streaming, watching movies, and most importantly video editing.

But if you’re looking for a more portable gadget to edit your videos, you can never go wrong with the Huawei MatePad 10.4.

With this tablet, you can easily edit your vlogs by installing some video editing applications and have an excellent vlogging experience along with capturing photos through its front and rear cameras.

