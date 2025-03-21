Australian national, 4 others nabbed in NBI buy-bust operations

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least five individuals, including an Australian national, were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 and the Cebu District Office in separate buy-bust operations this month.

The first operation took place on March 14 in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City, where three individuals were apprehended: a pregnant woman, Rhey Lalaine Basera, along with Andrew Cleos Estano and Johannes Cabarrubias.

Authorities seized ₱10,000 worth of shabu from them. The three suspects have since been referred for inquest before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office for violations of Sections 5 (selling), 11 (possession of drug paraphernalia), and 15 (use of illegal drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

A fourth suspect, Felipe Sano Pateres, who was the primary target of the operation, managed to evade capture after noticing the approaching NBI team. Authorities continue efforts to locate him.

NBI-Cebu Executive Director for Operations Bienvenido Panican reported that Pateres had been operating a drug den at his residence for the past three years.

“In addition to the drug den inside his house, he also had an improvised drug den about 10 meters away— a small hut where some drug users would go to sniff shabu. We recovered various drug paraphernalia, including tinfoils,” said Panican.

Panican further explained that Pateres would charge an additional ₱50 for those using the drug den. However, Pateres’ live-in partner, Basera, denied the allegations.

“Dili gyud to drug den amoa, sir. Mogamit ra mi. Ang nakuha nga paraphernalia didto, mao to amoang gamitunon kung mogamit mi,” said Basera.(That was not a drug den, sir. We were just using [drugs]. The paraphernalia found there were only for our personal use when we took drugs)

The second operation, conducted on March 18, led to the arrest of 54-year-old Australian national Tony Ristanovski, who resides in Barangay Basak-San Nicolas, Cebu City. Prior to the raid, NBI agents conducted a buy-bust operation, which resulted in the issuance of a search warrant by Cebu City RTC Executive Judge Anacleto G. Debelucos.

During the search, authorities found ₱2,000 worth of shabu, along with drug paraphernalia and tools used for shabu consumption inside his apartment.

Atty. Niño Rodriguez, the case agent, stated that customers would visit Ristanovski’s apartment to purchase drugs.

NBI-7 Cebu District Office Agent-in-Charge Arnel Pura noted that this was the first time they had arrested a foreign national involved in selling illegal drug paraphernalia, as most arrests typically involve drug users.

Ristanovski was immediately referred for inquest, with recommendations for prosecution under Sections 5, 11, and 15 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. The NBI will coordinate with its International Operations Division to notify the Australian embassy and immigration authorities regarding his arrest.

The third operation occurred on March 19 at the Tintay Terminal in Talamban, Cebu City, where authorities arrested a man identified as John Codiniera Bulat-ag, also known as “Taya.” Authorities seized ₱45,000 worth of shabu from him.

