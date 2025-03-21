Dad’s last act: Saving his kid after truck rams motorcycle from behind

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old father saved his three-year-old son from severe injury or death, but, unfortunately, he lost his life in doing so.

This was after their motorcycle was rammed from behind by a speeding dump truck, causing the victims to be thrown off the motorcycle and into the hard pavement.

This happened at past 10 p.m. on March 20 in Sitio Tapuco, Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City.

It could have been a father’s instinct to protect his child, who then was riding in front of him in the motorcycle at the time of impact. This was because he instinctively grabbed the kid as they were thrown off the motorcycle.

READ:

Naga City accident: Female motorcycle rider crushed by trailer truck

DOH: 12,000 killed on roads each year

Son thrown under truck

Perhaps, sensing that it would be more dangerous for his son to land with him on the pavement in the middle of the road, according to the police report, the father as they were “sailing in the air,” then instinctively threw his child under a parked truck on the right lane of the road.

Witnesses said that the father was thrown a few meters more, landed on the hard pavement and then got hit at the side of the head by the front wheels of the dump truck, causing his death.

According to his relatives, the victim and his son did not wear any helmet because the place where they were going was just a few kilometers away from their home.

The police in a report said the speeding dump truck was then counter-flowing because the truck driver wanted to overtake another truck in front of the victim’s motorcycle and another vehicle.

The truck in front stopped because they were trying to pass the road without snagging a low-lying electric wire.

Truck plows through 3 more motorcycles

Police in a report said that after ramming the motorcycle of the father and the son, the dump truck continued on and collided with 3 more motorcycles on the opposite lane of the road.

Fortunately, the drivers and the passengers of the three motorcycles managed to jump off and escape being severely injured as the dump truck plowed through the motorcycles.

The erring truck driver, then got off his truck, after the collision and fled the area fearing for his life.

He later surrendered to a police station.

Victim was on his way to fetch his partner

“Nagkuha ra gyod to siya sa iyang pares nga naghuwat sa may Pit-os nga gikan sa trabaho,” the victim’s mother told CDN Digital in an interview.

(He (the victim) was just fetching his live-in partner, who was waiting in a neighboring Barangay Pit-os, who had just got off work in the city.)

“Gida niya iyang bata para mosugat sa iyang mama, pero wa na sila nakaabot didto kay nadisgrasya naman sila,” she said.

(He brought his child with him to fetch the son’s mother, but they did not reach there because they met the accident.)

The victim and his live-in partner lived in Barangay Binaliw 1, which is the neighboring barangay of Pit-os.

Child okay

When asked if the couple’s three-year-old child was alright, the victim’s mother said that the child was hospitalized and would be released from the hospital that day.

“Nabukol ra man to sa iyang ulo. Gida sa hospital sa inahan, unya mao rag pagawason na to sila karon,” said the mother of the victim.

(The child had a big lump on the head. He was brought to the hospital by his mother, and he would be released today.)

The driver was detained at the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, pending the filing of a case of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide, Physical Injury and Damage to Property.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP